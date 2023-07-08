CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » 'From Royal Participation to World War Bombings': Seven Lesser Known Facts About Wimbledon- In Pictures

Here's a look at some of the truly distinctive events that make the major at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club stand out from the rest of the grand slams

The 2023 edition of the All England Championship is underway and the prestigious grand slam is the biggest topic of discussion this time of the year. Steeped in tradition and coveted by the world as probably the most important event in the tennis calendar, all eyes are on the lush green grass courts of SW19. From Royal participation to World War bombings, the illustrious courts of Wimbledon have been privy to some unique events in its long and glorious history of the game. Here’s a look at some of the truly distinctive events that make the major at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club stand out from the rest of the grand slams.

01
Royal Racket: When King George VI played Wimbledon (News18)

02
The Origins: From Croquet to Tennis (News18)

03
Wrong 'un: Wimbldon's first men's champion Spencer Gore found tennis relatively monotonous in comparison to cricket (News18)

04
World War Survivor: The Centre Court at Wimbledon was bombed during WWII and the club was used as a civil defense station (News18)

05
Sibling Rivalries: From the Renshaw Brothers and Watson Sisters to the Williams'. (News18)

06
The 77-year British title drought: Andy Murray ended the British longing for a Wimbledon champion seven decades after Fred Perry's heroics. (News18)

07
Rest Sunday: The first Sunday of the tournament is usually a day off, but has been used as a reserve day to complete suspended games. (News18)

