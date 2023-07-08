'From Royal Participation to World War Bombings': Seven Lesser Known Facts About Wimbledon- In Pictures

The 2023 edition of the All England Championship is underway and the prestigious grand slam is the biggest topic of discussion this time of the year. Steeped in tradition and coveted by the world as probably the most important event in the tennis calendar, all eyes are on the lush green grass courts of SW19. From Royal participation to World War bombings, the illustrious courts of Wimbledon have been privy to some unique events in its long and glorious history of the game. Here’s a look at some of the truly distinctive events that make the major at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club stand out from the rest of the grand slams.