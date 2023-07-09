Wimbledon 2023 Best Photos Day 7: Andrey Rublev, Roman Safiullin And Jessica Pegula Shine on July 9

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
News18.com
Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 23:50 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Marketa Vondrousova plays a return to Marie Bouzkova during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Marie Bouzkova plays a return to Marketa Vondrousova during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Marie Bouzkova serves to Marketa Vondrousova during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Jessica Pegula of the US plays a return to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023 (AP Photo)
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov plays a return to Frances Tiafoe of the US during the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Four-time Olympic gold medalist sailor, Sir Ben Ainslie sits in the Royal Box on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Jessica Pegula of the US is congratulated by Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, right, after winning the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a return to Russia's Roman Safiullin during the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik reacts after winning the 4th set against Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Russia's Andrey Rublev falls as he tries to retrieve a drop shot from Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Russia's Roman Safiullin celebrates defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Russia's Roman Safiullin is congratulated by Canada's Denis Shapovalov, left, after winning the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina plays a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus waits to plays a return to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after losing a point to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)