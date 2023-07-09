CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » Wimbledon 2023, Day 6 In Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance, Billie Jean King in the Box

Top seeded Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the Round of 16 on Saturday, while women's holder Elena Rybakina brushed aside the British challenger Katie Boulter in straight sets to advance. A plethora of sporting icons were present on Saturday at the SW19 such as Gary Lineker, Sam Curran and members of the Euro winning women's English football side

Some legendary names in the world of sport graced the Royal Box at the Centre Court on Saturday as legendary names such as Billie Jean King and Rosie Casals were given a warm welcome to the stands, while iconic English footballer Gary Lineker was also spotted in the crowd. T20I World Cup-winning cricketer Sam Curran was also in attendance on a day top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz saw off the challenge from Chilean Nicholas Jarry in four sets. Women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina steamrolled Brit hope Katie Boulter within the hour mark, while Stefanos Tsitsipas also progressed to the Round of 16 with his win over Laslo Djere.

01
Ball boys and girls line-up ahead of play on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday July 8, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

02
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

03
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Britain's Katie Boulter in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

04
Hungary's Dalma Galfi sits in her chair between games during the women's singles match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

05
Tennis legend Billie Jean King, front, and Rosie Casals, right, acknowledge the crowd after being introduced in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

06
Gary Lineker, sports broadcaster and former England soccer player and his son Tobias sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

07
Members of England's Euro 2022 winning soccer team, from right, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jill Scott stand in the Royal Box after being introduced on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

08
Russia's Daniil Medvedev is congratulated by, Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, left, after winning the men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

09
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, left, greets Serbia's Laslo Djere at the net after winning a men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

10
Italy's Matteo Berrettini signs autographs after defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev in the men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

