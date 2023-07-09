Wimbledon 2023, Day 6 In Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance, Billie Jean King in the Box

Some legendary names in the world of sport graced the Royal Box at the Centre Court on Saturday as legendary names such as Billie Jean King and Rosie Casals were given a warm welcome to the stands, while iconic English footballer Gary Lineker was also spotted in the crowd. T20I World Cup-winning cricketer Sam Curran was also in attendance on a day top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz saw off the challenge from Chilean Nicholas Jarry in four sets. Women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina steamrolled Brit hope Katie Boulter within the hour mark, while Stefanos Tsitsipas also progressed to the Round of 16 with his win over Laslo Djere.