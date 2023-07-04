Home »
Wimbledon 2023, Day 2 In Pictures: Roger Federer, Kate Middleton Make Appearance at SW19
Day 2 of the All England Championships witnessed some illustrious names walk the famous grass at SW19 as Swiss legend Roger Federer arrived in the English suburb to be feted for his contributions to the sport. British royalty Kate Middleton also graced the court as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and other big names were in action on Tuesday