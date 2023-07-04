CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wimbledon 2023, Day 2 In Pictures: Roger Federer, Kate Middleton Make Appearance at SW19

Day 2 of the All England Championships witnessed some illustrious names walk the famous grass at SW19 as Swiss legend Roger Federer arrived in the English suburb to be feted for his contributions to the sport. British royalty Kate Middleton also graced the court as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and other big names were in action on Tuesday

The second day of Wimbledon had a variety of engaging fixtures on offer as Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas got the day’s proceedings underway.

Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas walk out to the court on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023 (Twitter)

Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas walk out to the court on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023 (Twitter)

The Austrian and the Greek stars faced each other in a blockbuster Round 1 fixture (Twitter)

The Austrian and the Greek stars faced each other in a blockbuster Round 1 fixture (Twitter)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves to Austria's Dominic Thiem in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves to Austria's Dominic Thiem in a first-round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Austria's Dominic Thiem returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Austria's Dominic Thiem returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first-round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is accompanied by former players Debbie Jevans, left, and Laura Robson on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, centre, is accompanied by former players Debbie Jevans, left, and Laura Robson on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

Eight time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer turned up to the SW19 on Day 2 as the Wimbledon felicitated the Swiss maestro (Twitter)

Eight-time championship winner Roger Federer turned up to the SW19 on Day 2 as Wimbledon felicitated the Swiss maestro (Twitter)

Austria's Dominic Thiem stands under an umbrella after it started raining as he plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Austria's Dominic Thiem stands under an umbrella after it started raining as he plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first-round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Spectators use their umbrellas during light rain as they Austria's Dominic Thiem play Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Spectators use their umbrellas during light rain as Austria's Dominic Thiem plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first-round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Italy's Matteo Berrettini sits in his chair between games during the first round men's singles match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Italy's Matteo Berrettini sits in his chair between games during the first-round men's singles match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The covers are rolled out on court 2 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The covers are rolled out on court 2 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron with his wife Samantha, left, sit in the royal box on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron with his wife Samantha, left, sit in the royal box on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Jeremy Chardy of France in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Jeremy Chardy of France in a first-round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain's Kate Princess of Wales, is applauded at Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Eight-time Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer announced his retirement last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain's Kate Princess of Wales, is applauded at Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Eight-time Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer announced his retirement last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)