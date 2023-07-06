Wimbledon 2023 Day 3 Best Photos: Protester, David Beckham And Novak Djokovic Grab Major Attention

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
News18.com
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 00:02 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
The rain delayed the start of play on Day three of the Wimbledon 2023 in London on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Image)
Spectators walk under umbrellas after rain delayed the start of play on day three of the Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Image)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action Britain's Arthur Fery in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Football royalty made its way into the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Wednesday when David Beckham took his place on Centre Court. (AP Image)
Britain's Jodie Burrage plays a return to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during the women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov plays a return to Japan's Sho Shimabukuro during the singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates winning a point from Britain's Jodie Burrage during the women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
A Just Stop Oil protester sits on Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts after winning the first set against China's Wu Yibing in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev chases the ball to return to Britain's Arthur Fery in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
A Just Stop Oil protester is taken off court 18 after throwing confetti on to the grass during Britain's Katie Boulter's first-round singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Image)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a return to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo during the women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to Austria's Dominic Thiem in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Australia's Jordan Thompson celebrates winning a point from Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Serbia's Natalija Stevanovic celebrates beating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in a first-round women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles match against Australia's Jordan Thompson on day three of the Wimbledon 2023. (AP Photo)