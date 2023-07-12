Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 In Pictures: Novak Djokovic Advances to Semis, Iga Swiatek Ousted

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic reached the final four of the gentlemen’s singles event with his win over Andrey Rublev on Tuesday, while Italian Jannik Sinner became the youngest player since 2007 to enter the semifinal following his victory over Roman Safiullin. But the biggest upset of the day came from Elina Svitolina who knocked Iga Swiatek out in the quarterfinals, while Jessica Pegula was shown the exit door by unseeded Marketa Vondrousova.