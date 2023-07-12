CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Photos » Sports » Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 In Pictures: Novak Djokovic Advances to Semis, Iga Swiatek Ousted

Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 In Pictures: Novak Djokovic Advances to Semis, Iga Swiatek Ousted

Novak Djokovic reached the last four of the singles event with his win over Andrey Rublev, while Italian Jannik Sinner got the better of Roman Safiullin to reach the semifinals. Elina Svitolina ousted Swiatek in the quarterfinals, while American Jessica Pegula was shown the exit door by Marketa Vondrousova.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic reached the final four of the gentlemen’s singles event with his win over Andrey Rublev on Tuesday, while Italian Jannik Sinner became the youngest player since 2007 to enter the semifinal following his victory over Roman Safiullin. But the biggest upset of the day came from Elina Svitolina who knocked Iga Swiatek out in the quarterfinals, while Jessica Pegula was shown the exit door by unseeded Marketa Vondrousova.

01
Spectators shelter from the rain on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spectators shelter from the rain on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

02
Spectators queue for refreshments on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spectators queue for refreshments on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

03
Singer Cliff Richard, center, and former newsreader and broadcaster Trevor McDonald watch as Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Singer Cliff Richard, centre, and former newsreader and broadcaster Trevor McDonald watch as Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

04
Actor, writer and director Stephen Fry, left, greets sports presenter and Sydney 2000 Olympics heptathlon gold medalist Denise Lewis in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Actor, writer and director Stephen Fry, left, greets sports presenter and Sydney 2000 Olympics heptathlon gold medalist Denise Lewis in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

05
Jessica Pegula of the US in action against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Jessica Pegula of the US in action against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

06
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates a point against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates a point against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

07
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

08
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

09
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

10
Italy's Jannik Sinner in action against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

11
Russia's Roman Safiullin in action against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Russia's Roman Safiullin in action against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

12
Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, embraces Russia's Roman Safiullin after winning their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, embraces Russia's Roman Safiullin after winning their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

13
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

14
Russia's Andrey Rublev sits on the court after slipping when attempting a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Russia's Andrey Rublev sits on the court after slipping when attempting a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, facing, embraces Russia's Andrey Rublev at the net after winning their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, facing, embraces Russia's Andrey Rublev at the net after winning their men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)