WWE Night of Champions: The Bloodline Implodes as Zayn & Owens Overcome Reigns & Sikoa

Published By: Ritayan Basu
News18.com
Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:04 IST
New Delhi, India
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship (WWE)
Brock Lesnar made Cody Rhodes pass out to the Kimura Lock in resounding victory (WWE)
SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya (WWE)
Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to win the Raw Women’s Championship (WWE)
Gunther dismantled a determined Mustafa Ali in a hard-fought Intercontinental Title Match (WWE)
Zoey Stark emerged to help Trish Stratus defeat The Man Becky Lynch (WWE)
The Usos attacked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the Bloodline imploded (WWE)
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn to beat Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles (WWE)