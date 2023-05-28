CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE Night of Champions: The Bloodline Implodes as Zayn & Owens Overcome Reigns & Sikoa

WWE Night of Champions: The Bloodline Implodes as Zayn & Owens Overcome Reigns & Sikoa

The Usos attacked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens triumphed

01
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship (WWE)

02
Brock Lesnar made Cody Rhodes pass out to the Kimura Lock in resounding victory (WWE)

03
SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya (WWE)

04
Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to win the Raw Women’s Championship (WWE)

05
Gunther dismantled a determined Mustafa Ali in a hard-fought Intercontinental Title Match (WWE)

06
Zoey Stark emerged to help Trish Stratus defeat The Man Becky Lynch (WWE)

07
The Usos attacked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the Bloodline imploded (WWE)

08
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn to beat Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles (WWE)

