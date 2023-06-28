CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE NXT Gold Rush: Carmelo Hayes Beats Baron Corbin, Tiffany Stratton Retains Women's Championship

WWE NXT Gold Rush: Carmelo Hayes Beats Baron Corbin, Tiffany Stratton Retains Women's Championship

Carmelo Hayes successfully defended the NXT Championship against Baron Corbin as Tiffany Stratton downed Thea Hail to successfully retain the NXT Women’s Championship

The reign of Carmelo Hayes continues as he successfully defended the NXT Championship against Baron Corbin. Tiffany Stratton successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship in first-ever defense of the title as she downed the upstart Thea Hail. Despite fearing for the well-being of Joe Coffey, Wolfgang & Mark Coffey took out Malik Blade & Edris Enofé to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles with help from none other than Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. The NXT Heritage Cup will remain with Nathan Frazer after an incredible matchup against Dragon Lee.

01
Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail - NXT Women’s Championship (WWE)

02
Kiana James dumped multiple cans of paint on Gigi Dolin (WWE)

03
Gigi Dolin defeated Kiana James (WWE)

04
Nathan Frazer defeated Dragon Lee - NXT Heritage Cup Championship (WWE)

05
Gallus defeated Malik Blade & Edris Enofé - NXT Tag Team Championships (WWE)

06
Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey attempted to beat down Duke Hudson, but Andre Chase returned and cleared the ring, restoring himself as the leader of Chase U (WWE)

07
Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin - NXT Championship (WWE)

