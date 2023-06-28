WWE NXT Gold Rush: Carmelo Hayes Beats Baron Corbin, Tiffany Stratton Retains Women's Championship

The reign of Carmelo Hayes continues as he successfully defended the NXT Championship against Baron Corbin. Tiffany Stratton successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship in first-ever defense of the title as she downed the upstart Thea Hail. Despite fearing for the well-being of Joe Coffey, Wolfgang & Mark Coffey took out Malik Blade & Edris Enofé to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles with help from none other than Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. The NXT Heritage Cup will remain with Nathan Frazer after an incredible matchup against Dragon Lee.