WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Carmelo Hayes Beats Wes Lee in Gistoric Main Event

NXT Championship remained with Carmelo Hayes as he defeated Wes Lee in the main event of NXT Heatwave. Ilja Dragunov walked out of NXT Heatwave with the win, but Trick Williams proved to himself and to the NXT Universe that he is indeed more than a sidekick. Ivy Nile defeated Ava but the numbers once again proved that she aws overpowered when it comes to battling the Schism alone. Noam Dar is now a three-time NXT Heritage Cup Champion as he defeated Nathan Frazer to reclaim his coveted cup. The team of Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria picked up a major victory as they defeated NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Trick Williams (WWE)

Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria defeated Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley (WWE)

Noam Dar wins the NXT Heritage Cup (WWE)

Ivy Nile defeated Ava (WWE)

Carmelo Hayes defeated Wes Lee - NXT Championship (WWE)

