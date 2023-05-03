CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE NXT Results: Indi Hartwell Vacates NXT Women's Title, Announces Tournament to Crown New Champ at NXT Battleground

WWE NXT Results: Indi Hartwell Vacates NXT Women's Title, Announces Tournament to Crown New Champ at NXT Battleground

Wes Lee successfully defended the North American Championship against Drew Gulak as Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn retained the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

1/ 10
Wes Lee defeated Drew Gulak - NXT North American Championship (WWE)

2/ 10
After the match, Axiom unmasked the helpless and humiliated SCRYPTS (WWE)

3/ 10
Axiom defeated SCRYPTS (WWE)

4/ 10
Jacy Jayne defeated Gigi Dolin (WWE)

5/ 10
JD McDonagh defeated Dragon Lee (WWE)

6/ 10
Joe Gacy defeated Joe Coffey (WWE)

7/ 10
Dani Palmer defeated Tatum Paxley (WWE)

8/ 10
Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defeated Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to retian NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships (WWE)

9/ 10
Indi Hartwell vacated NXT Women's Title (WWE)

10/ 10
A brawl broke out for the vacant NXT Women's Title (WWE)

