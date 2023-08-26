CHANGE LANGUAGE
WWE Pay Moving Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on SmacKDown

WWE Pay Moving Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on SmacKDown

WWE honored both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on an extremely emotional SmackDown.

SmackDown observed an emotional moment of silence and the traditional 10-bell salute in tribute of Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

01
01

We Miss You Bray, reads a fans' posted (WWE)

We Miss You Bray, reads a fans' posted (WWE)

02
02

Bray Wyatt's Fiedn Belt on a fan (WWE)

Bray Wyatt's Fiedn Belt on a fan (WWE)

03
03

Fans holds up a 'We Miss You Bray' poster (WWE)

Fans holds up a 'We Miss You Bray' poster (WWE)

04
04

Fans holds up a poster for Bray Wyatt (WWE)

Fans holds up a poster for Bray Wyatt (WWE)

05
05

WWE lockroom stands on the entrance ramp (WWE)

WWE lockroom stands on the entrance ramp (WWE)

06
06

WWE Superstars remeber Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt (WWE)

WWE Superstars remeber Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt (WWE)

07
07

A view of SmackDown remembering Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt (WWE)

A view of SmackDown remembering Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt (WWE)

08
08

Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman stand in silence (WWE)

Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman stand in silence (WWE)

09
09

WWE Superstars stand in slence (WWE)

WWE Superstars stand in slence (WWE)

10
10

Fans and the fireflies light up SmackDown (WWE)

Fans and the fireflies light up SmackDown (WWE)

11
11

Bray Wyatt on the giant screen amidst his fireflies (WWE)

Bray Wyatt on the giant screen amidst his fireflies (WWE)

12
12

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan look pensive (WWE)

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan look pensive (WWE)

13
13

Braun and Erick console each other (WWE)

Braun and Erick console each other (WWE)

14
14

Bray's chair with WWE Superstars in the background (WWE)

Bray's chair with WWE Superstars in the background (WWE)

15
15

Bray's chair under the spotlight (WWE)

Bray's chair under the spotlight (WWE)

16
16

A shadow of Bray Wyatt in a WWE ring (WWE)

A shadow of Bray Wyatt in a WWE ring (WWE)