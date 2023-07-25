WWE Raw in Photos: The Judgement Day Attacks Seth Rollins; Becky Lynch Beats Zoey Stark

The WWE Raw was kickstarted by the Judgment Day featured in a promo. (WWE Image), Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupted the Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio was pitched for a NXT North American title defence later that night and Rhea Ripley accepted the offer. (WWE Image), Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark: Becky won the match by a pinfall to outclass Stark (WWE Image), Cody Rhodes was also present at the RAW ahead of his SummerSlam clash with Brock Lesnar (WWE Image), Dominik Mysterio vs Sami Zayn: Dominik managed to defend his NXT North American title after pinning Zayn. (WWE Image), Tomasso Ciampa vs Bronson Reed: Reed hit a shoulder block and then rolled Ciampa into the ring before hitting him with the Tsunami. (WWE Image), Rhea Ripley attacked Liv Morgan as the security had to come out in the middle to stop her. (WWE Image), Ricochet attacked Logan Paul as the match between the duo was announced for Summer Slam (WWE Image), Damian Priest vs Apollo Crews: Priest later hit the South of Heaven in the match for a clean and decisive win. (WWE Image), Drew McIntyre vs Ludwig Kaiser: Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall with a Claymore. (WWE Image), The show closed with a contract-signing segment between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. (WWE Image), The Judgement Day stood tall at the end of Raw after they attacked Seth Rollins. (WWE Image)