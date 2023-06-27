WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Damian Priest En Route to Money in the Bank

On the final Raw before WWE Money in the Bank, The American Nightmare geared up for Dominik Mysterio by overcoming major interference from The Judgment Day and reigning supreme over Damian Priest. Seth Rollins too brawled with Finn Balor, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match combatants looked to rip each other apart as Matt Riddle helped Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn even the odds against Imperium and Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez.