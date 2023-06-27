CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Damian Priest En Route to Money in the Bank

WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Damian Priest En Route to Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes beat Damian Priest as Finn Balor defeated Carmelo Hayes for saving Seth Rollins earlier

On the final Raw before WWE Money in the Bank, The American Nightmare geared up for Dominik Mysterio by overcoming major interference from The Judgment Day and reigning supreme over Damian Priest. Seth Rollins too brawled with Finn Balor, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match combatants looked to rip each other apart as Matt Riddle helped Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn even the odds against Imperium and Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez.

01
Prior to his showdown against Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes recited some Dr. Seuss for his opponent and called him “a scared little boy” (WWE)

02
Gunther defeated Sami Zayn (WWE)

03
The Money in the Bank Ladder Match Summit resulted in all-out chaos between Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY and Zelina Vega (WWE)

04
Dominik Mysterio defeated Akira Tozawa (WWE)

05
The Miz launched a sneak attack on Tommaso Ciampa prior to their Raw rematch (WWE)

06
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins engaged in a brutal brawl with Finn Balor en route to WWE Money in the Bank with the help of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes (WWE)

07
Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez (WWE)

08
Ricochet defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE)

09
Matt Riddle came to aid of Kevin Owens and Zayn against Imperium (WWE)

10
Finn Balor defeated Carmelo Hayes (WWE)

11
Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest (WWE)

