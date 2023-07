On a wild Monday Night Raw, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins fended off a Damian Priest Money in the Bank cash-in attempt after Finn Balor inadvertently interfered with his fellow Judgment Day member. Rhea Ripley also retained her Women’s World Title against Natalya, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes engaged in a fierce brawl, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler had a war of words that evolved into physicality.