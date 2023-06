In yet another eventful night on WWE RAW, multiple storylines unfolded ahead of the Money in The Bank pay-per-view. In the main event of the night, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to defeat the Judgement Day in an entertaining six-man tag team battle while the Indian duo of Veer and Sanga, the Indus Sher continued their winning streak as they defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.