WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn Survive Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser's Onslaught

On a momentous Monday Night Raw, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to retain their gold. Damian Priest became the final entrant in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Matt Riddle as Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Money in the Bank and Rhea Ripley was presented with the new Women’s World Championship.