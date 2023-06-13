CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn Survive Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser's Onslaught

WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn Survive Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser's Onslaught

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

On a momentous Monday Night Raw, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to retain their gold. Damian Priest became the final entrant in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Matt Riddle as Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Money in the Bank and Rhea Ripley was presented with the new Women’s World Championship.

Rhea Ripley received the new Women’s World Title (WWE)

Chad Gable defeated Erik (WWE)

Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez (WWE)

Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship Match at Money in the Bank (WWE)

Bronson Reed defeated Ricochet via Disqualification (WWE)

Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE)

Becky Lynch defeated Chelsea Green (WWE)

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz (WWE)

Cody Rhodes challenged Dominik Mysterio to a match at WWE Money in the Bank (WWE)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles (WWE)

