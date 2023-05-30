CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles Join Forces to Conquer Finn Balor and Damian Priest

WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles Join Forces to Conquer Finn Balor and Damian Priest

New World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins joined forces with AJ Styles to overcome Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day

01
During Seth “Freakin” Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship Celebration, AJ Styles showed The Visionary respect before a confrontation with The Judgment Day (WWE)

During Seth “Freakin” Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship Celebration, AJ Styles showed The Visionary respect before a confrontation with The Judgment Day (WWE)

02
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE)

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE)

03
Cody Rhodes issued an open challenge to Brock Lesnar (WWE)

Cody Rhodes issued an open challenge to Brock Lesnar (WWE)

04
JD McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler ends in a double count-out; McDonagh launched a savage attack on Dolph Ziggler (WWE)

JD McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler ends in a double count-out; McDonagh launched a savage attack on Dolph Ziggler (WWE)

05
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler laid claim to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships (WWE)

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler laid claim to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships (WWE)

06
Imperium defeated Alpha Academy (WWE)

Imperium defeated Alpha Academy (WWE)

07
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn engaged in a war of words with Imperium (WWE)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn engaged in a war of words with Imperium (WWE)

08
Indus Sher continued to destroy the competition (WWE)

Indus Sher continued to destroy the competition (WWE)

09
After a controversial victory over Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark used their numbers advantage to beatdown Becky Lynch (WWE)

After a controversial victory over Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark used their numbers advantage to beatdown Becky Lynch (WWE)

10
Ricochet defeated The Miz to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE)

Ricochet defeated The Miz to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE)

11
World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins & AJ Styles defeated Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (WWE)

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins & AJ Styles defeated Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (WWE)