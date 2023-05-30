WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles Join Forces to Conquer Finn Balor and Damian Priest

Published By: Ritayan Basu
News18.com
Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:03 IST
New Delhi, India
During Seth “Freakin” Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship Celebration, AJ Styles showed The Visionary respect before a confrontation with The Judgment Day (WWE)
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE)
Cody Rhodes issued an open challenge to Brock Lesnar (WWE)
JD McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler ends in a double count-out; McDonagh launched a savage attack on Dolph Ziggler (WWE)
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler laid claim to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships (WWE)
Imperium defeated Alpha Academy (WWE)
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn engaged in a war of words with Imperium (WWE)
Indus Sher continued to destroy the competition (WWE)
After a controversial victory over Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark used their numbers advantage to beatdown Becky Lynch (WWE)
Ricochet defeated The Miz to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE)
World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins & AJ Styles defeated Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (WWE)