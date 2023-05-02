CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins vs Solo Sikoa Ends in a Brawl, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar Clash

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins vs Solo Sikoa Ends in a Brawl, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar Clash

Seth Rollins took on Solo Sikoa as their match ended in an all-out brawl as and Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar had to be held back by security

1/ 10
Paul Heyman and Seth "Freakin" Rollins traded barbs (WWE)

Paul Heyman and Seth “Freakin” Rollins traded barbs (WWE)

2/ 10
The Judgment Day defeated LWO (WWE)

The Judgment Day defeated LWO (WWE)

3/ 10
The Judgment Day were almost silenced by the WWE Universe (WWE)

The Judgment Day were almost silenced by the WWE Universe (WWE)

4/ 10
Omos destroyed Anthony Alanis (WWE)

Omos destroyed Anthony Alanis (WWE)

5/ 10
Shisuke Nakamura beat up The Miz (WWE)

Shisuke Nakamura beat up The Miz (WWE)

6/ 10
Matt Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso (WWE)

Matt Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso (WWE)

7/ 10
Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were held back by Security (WWE)

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were held back by Security (WWE)

8/ 10
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy (WWE)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy (WWE)

9/ 10
Damage CTRL (Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez - Non-Title Match (WWE)

Damage CTRL (Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez - Non-Title Match (WWE)

10/ 10
Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Solo Sikoa ended in a brawl (WWE)

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Solo Sikoa ended in a brawl (WWE)