On the final Raw before SummerSlam, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn overcame Damian Priest and “Dirty” Dom Mysterio. Plus, Brock Lesnar unleashed a brutal beatdown on Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley once again targeted Raquel Rodriguez’s knee, Logan Paul took down Ricochet with one punch and so much more.