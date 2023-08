WWE honored both Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk on an extremely emotional SmackDown. Plus, LA Knight overcame Finn Balor, IYO SKY successfully defended her WWE Women’s Title against The LWO’s Zelina Vega, Bobby Lashley helped The Street Profits steal a win from The Brawling Brutes in a Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team Match, Rey Mysterio defeated Grayson Waller.