On a frenetic Friday Night SmackDown, the stakes between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso got magnified as Reigns agreed to put his Tribal Chiefdom on the line as well as his title against Jey at SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio also won his first NXT North American Title defense against Butch, Rey Mysterio advanced in the U.S. Title Invitational Tournament, Charlotte Flair overcame IYO SKY.