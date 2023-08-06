CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Sports » WWE SummerSlam Results: Jimmy Uso Betrays Jey Uso to Hand Roman Reigns a Tribal Combat Victory

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso, with the help of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, as Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract after Bianca Belair beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

At SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso made a treacherous return when he superkicked his brother Jey and paved the way for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to triumph in Tribal Combat. IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on new titleholder Bianca Belair to capture the WWE Women’s Title. Cody Rhodes took down Brock Lesnar, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins overcame Finn Balor, Logan Paul defeated Ricochet, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler overcame Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules Match, and LA Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

01
Logan Paul defeated Ricochet (WWE)

02
Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar (WWE)

03
LA Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal (WWE)

04
Shayna Baszler defeated Ronda Rousey via Technical Submission (WWE)

05
Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE)

06
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor (WWE)

07
Bianca Belair defeated Asuka & Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Women’s Championship (WWE)

08
IYO SKY cashed in and defeated Bianca Belair become the new WWE Women’s Champion (WWE)

09
Jimmy Uso assaulted his own twin brother Jey Uso (WWE)

10
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in Tribal Combat (WWE)

