WWE SummerSlam Results: Jimmy Uso Betrays Jey Uso to Hand Roman Reigns a Tribal Combat Victory

At SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso made a treacherous return when he superkicked his brother Jey and paved the way for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to triumph in Tribal Combat. IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on new titleholder Bianca Belair to capture the WWE Women’s Title. Cody Rhodes took down Brock Lesnar, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins overcame Finn Balor, Logan Paul defeated Ricochet, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler overcame Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules Match, and LA Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal.