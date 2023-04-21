17 Years of Twitter: A Brief History of the Microblogging Platform

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 16:50 IST
New Delhi, India
With Elon Musk at the helm, Twitter has undergone a plethora of polarising changes, including the removal of ‘legacy verified’ checkmarks, the reinstatement of banned accounts like Donald Trump, and the laying off of a majority of the international workforce. However, the microblogging platform has had an intriguing past. Here’s a brief history of Twitter told through 11 slides.
Twitter was initially called Twttr, but the founders decided to change it to 'Twitter.' It was launched on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.
The first tweet was sent by Jack Dorsey on March 21, 2006, which said just setting up my twttr."
The hashtag (#) made its debut in 2007.
To monetise the platform, Twitter unveiled 'Promoted Tweets.'
During significant global events, Twitter has served as a platform for disseminating information and breaking news.
Twitter, the popular social media platform, went public on November 7th, 2013. The company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol TWTR.
In October 2022, Elon Musk took over Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.
Wasting no time after the takeover, Musk introduced the infamous idea of making verification a paid service.
Now, users can buy a blue checkmark for Rs 650/month when they subscribe to Twitter Blue. Organizations need to shell out $1000.
Twitter has removed all legacy checkmarks today, April 20 -- marking a significant change for the microblogging platform.
nlike before, there are now three checkmarks of different colors - blue, gold, and grey - for individuals, organizations, and government accounts, respectively.