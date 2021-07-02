Apple iOS 15 First Public Beta Released, Notable Features in Photos

By: Tech Desk
News18.com
Last Updated: July 02, 2021, 16:36 IST
Apple has released the first public beta for its next iPhone operating system, iOS 15. iOS 15 comes with new features like FaceTime SharePlay, Focus Mode, Live Text, Offline Siri, an all-new Safari browser, redesigned Notifications, and more. Users can download the iOS 15 beta by joining Apple’s Beta Software Program. Apple had revealed iOS 15 last month during the company’s WWDC 2021 keynote conference and first made iOS 15 developer beta available on the iPhone. (Image: Apple)
Spotlight now searches photos by location, people, scenes, and objects. (Image: Apple)
Weather is redesigned with data and layouts that change based on conditions, such as heavy rain. (Image: Apple)
Safari is redesigned with a new tab bar and Tab Groups for an even better browsing experience. (Image: Apple)
Focus helps users filter notifications to reduce distractions, using a custom Focus or a suggested Focus like Work or Sleep. (Image: Apple)
SharePlay makes it easy to listen to songs together in Apple Music while on a FaceTime call. With SharePlay, users can also shar their screen to view apps together. (Image: Apple)
Live Text uses on-device intelligence to identify text and enhance the photos experience. (Image: Apple)
Notifications have a new look with larger icons for apps, to make them easier to identify, and a new notification summary. (Image: Apple)