Apple iOS 15 First Public Beta Released, Notable Features in Photos

Apple has released the first public beta for its next iPhone operating system, iOS 15. iOS 15 comes with new features like FaceTime SharePlay, Focus Mode, Live Text, Offline Siri, an all-new Safari browser, redesigned Notifications, and more. Users can download the iOS 15 beta by joining Apple’s Beta Software Program. Apple had revealed iOS 15 last month during the company’s WWDC 2021 keynote conference and first made iOS 15 developer beta available on the iPhone. (Image: Apple)