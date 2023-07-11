CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asus ROG Ally: A First Look At Features, Specifications And More | In Pictures

Asus ROG Ally: A First Look At Features, Specifications And More | In Pictures

Here's our first look and impressions of the ROG Ally, Asus' first attempt at creating a handheld gaming device capable of running most AAA games—in a form factor reminiscent of consoles like the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch.

ROG Ally is Asus’ first attempt at creating a handheld gaming device that can run most AAA games at decent settings. It has a form factor that is similar to the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch—making it easy to take with you on the go. It is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme chipset based on Zen4 architecture, and AMD RDNA 3-based graphics chip, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB RAM, and has a FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available for Rs 69,990 in the Indian market.

01
The ROG Ally features a 7-inch IPS panel that offers decent visibility even under broad daylight. it is a reflective panel, so you will have to watch out for reflections when playing outside.

02
The ROG Ally runs on Windows 11, and this means that it can run all game stores, including the Xbox app, Steam and more. Users will have to update the software, and hence, the initial setup process can be a bit lengthy.

03
ROG Ally delivers a smooth 90-100fps in games like Apex Legends (low-medium settings) thanks to AMD's Z1 Extreme chipset and 16GB RAM.

04
It offers full size analog sticks for comfort. The sticks offer decent grip and have a good rubbery texture to support your thumbs for long hours.

05
For familiarity, the ROG Ally features the standard ABXY Xbox buttons layout, which offer excellent feedback--akin to Xbox first-party controllers.

06
On the back of the device, you do get back buttons, but they aren't ergonomic. But, overall, the ROG Ally is quite comfortable to hold.

07
On the top side, the ROG Ally houses two vents for hot air, power button, a 3.5mm headset jack, volume rocker, a microSD port, USB C and XGM port to connect to external GPUs.

08
ROG Ally's power button doubles as fingerprint scanner for Windows biometrics. It is fairly accurate and reliable.

09
The ROG Ally is perfect for gaming on the move, particularly for travelers who may otherwise miss out on gaming.

