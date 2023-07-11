Asus ROG Ally: A First Look At Features, Specifications And More | In Pictures

ROG Ally is Asus’ first attempt at creating a handheld gaming device that can run most AAA games at decent settings. It has a form factor that is similar to the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch—making it easy to take with you on the go. It is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme chipset based on Zen4 architecture, and AMD RDNA 3-based graphics chip, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB RAM, and has a FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available for Rs 69,990 in the Indian market.