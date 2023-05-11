CHANGE LANGUAGE
Google Pixel 7a First Look: Pixel Camera But Is That Enough For Rs 39,999?

Google is bringing the new Pixel a-series phone to India this year and here's what we think about it.

Google Pixel 7a has been announced at the I/O 2023 keynote earlier on Wednesday, and the phone has launched in the Indian market as well. The new Pixel a-series phone is priced at Rs 39,999 for buyers who can head over to Flipkart and buy. The new Pixel 7a uses the Tensor G2 chipset, gets Android 13 out of the box and gets a slew of improvements this year. Here’s our first look at the new Google Pixel 7a.

01
Google Pixel 7a first look India

Pixel 7a gets a small-ish 6.1-inch OLED display but with a 90Hz refresh rate screen

02
Google Pixel 7a first look India

The design of the Pixel 7a is a mix of glasstic materials and metallic finish on the frame for durability

03
Google Pixel 7a first look India

The phone is powered by the Tensor G2 SoC like the premium Pixel 7 models

04
Google Pixel 7a first look India

Pixel 7a features two cameras at the back, which includes a new 64MP sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor.

05
Google Pixel 7a first look India

Google is offering the phone with the stock Android 13 version out of the box, and promises multi-year OS and security updates

06
Google Pixel 7a first look India

Pixel 7a now gets IP67 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display and 5G support in India.

07
Google Pixel 7a first look India

Pixel 7a packs a 4385mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 5W wireless charging speeds. There is no adapter in the box.