Google Pixel 7a First Look: Pixel Camera But Is That Enough For Rs 39,999?

Google Pixel 7a has been announced at the I/O 2023 keynote earlier on Wednesday, and the phone has launched in the Indian market as well. The new Pixel a-series phone is priced at Rs 39,999 for buyers who can head over to Flipkart and buy. The new Pixel 7a uses the Tensor G2 chipset, gets Android 13 out of the box and gets a slew of improvements this year. Here’s our first look at the new Google Pixel 7a.