Google's Transition To AI-Powered Search: Will The Tech Giant Hit The Reset Button?

Google lost its first mover advantage to Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is based on GPT 3.5. The gap extended further with the launch of GPT 4-powered Bing. In response, Google is focusing on AI to revamp its core products, including the launch of its newest LLM, PaLM 2, at Google I/O 2023 and integrating it with its chatbot, Bard. Google is now seeking to transform Google Search as we know it. Here’s a brief visual overview of what’s new with Google.