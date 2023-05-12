CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Tech » Google's Transition To AI-Powered Search: Will The Tech Giant Hit The Reset Button?

Google's Transition To AI-Powered Search: Will The Tech Giant Hit The Reset Button?

OpenAI's ChatGPT, based on GPT 3.5, caused Google to lose its first mover advantage. The search giant is now looking to transform Google Search, and here's a brief visual overview of what's new with Google.

Google lost its first mover advantage to Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is based on GPT 3.5. The gap extended further with the launch of GPT 4-powered Bing. In response, Google is focusing on AI to revamp its core products, including the launch of its newest LLM, PaLM 2, at Google I/O 2023 and integrating it with its chatbot, Bard. Google is now seeking to transform Google Search as we know it. Here’s a brief visual overview of what’s new with Google.

01
Is Google moving on from traditional search?

02
Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

03
SEO is highly valued because search engines are now more focused on monetization than on user experience.

04
Google's current revenue sources doesn't align with its long term goals with search and the implementation of new language models.

05
Despite being a flagbearer of AI, Google lost the first mover advantage to Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

06
The predicted reshaping of search as we know it by generative AI models could force Google to reconsider its strategies and revenue streams.

