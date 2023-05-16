Here Are 7 Must-Have Browser Extensions To Enhance Your ChatGPT Experience

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been out for half a year now—and it’s safe to say that generative AI has found its footing in people’s lifestyles and workflows. The GPT-powered chatbots have a myriad of use cases, with people using them to do homework, correct and deploy code, and even for medical diagnoses. Now, a plethora of browser extensions have also emerged, which might come in handy for many of you. Check them out for yourself: