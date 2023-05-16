CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Tech » Here Are 7 Must-Have Browser Extensions To Enhance Your ChatGPT Experience

Here Are 7 Must-Have Browser Extensions To Enhance Your ChatGPT Experience

A plethora of ChatGPT-powered browser extensions has come out, which can come in handy for many of you. Check out the top 7 extensions here.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been out for half a year now—and it’s safe to say that generative AI has found its footing in people’s lifestyles and workflows. The GPT-powered chatbots have a myriad of use cases, with people using them to do homework, correct and deploy code, and even for medical diagnoses. Now, a plethora of browser extensions have also emerged, which might come in handy for many of you. Check them out for yourself:

With ChatGPT-based extensions, you can make the most of your browser.

ChatGPT browser extensions can be handy for daily chores.

ChatGPT for Google helps users compare traditional Google Search results with ChatGPT responses.

The Merlin browser extension can be ideal for quickly accessing ChatGPT.

Many users use ChatGPT to write content, and here, the WritingMate extension is useful.

In case you want to export your ChatGPT chats, you can use Enhanced ChatGPT for the same.

WebChatGPT extension has 4 star rating on the chrome web store.

In case you not in the mood to type, using Promptheus, you may submit prompts using your voice.

Need a pdf file of your ChatGPT results? This extension can help you do so.

Need a pdf file of your ChatGPT results? This extension can help you do so.