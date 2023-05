We have all heard about generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard, but the models behind the scenes—called Large Language Models (LLM)—are the ones powering the bots. For instance, ChatGPT is based on GPT 3.5, its paid version is based on GPT 4, and Google’s Bard is now based on the PaLM 2 LLM. What are LLMs? How do they work? Find out through the following 11 slides: