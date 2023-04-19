How Your ChatGPT Habits Could Be Depleting Freshwater Resources

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma
April 19, 2023
A research paper titled “Making AI Less Thirsty” has revealed that the training of new-generation AI consumes a significant amount of water, even as tech companies strive to adopt sustainable practices and minimise their carbon footprints.
With an immense need for computing power, training AI consumes a lot of water.
As the demand for computing power continues to increase, so does the energy consumption and subsequent carbon emissions.
According to estimates, Microsoft and OpenAI used 1,85,000 gallons of water to train GPT-3
According to the research paper, generative AI, ChatGPT needs around 500ml water to power a conversation with 20-50 questions.
Cooling server rooms require a large amount of water.
Another caveat with cooling servers is the need for freshwater to prevent corrosion and bacteria growth.