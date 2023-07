Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ have launched in India this week, focusing on design and imaging tech and improving other features from its predecessor, which is the Reno 8 Pro series. The new Reno models also have gone up the price chain, where the Reno 10 Pro comes for Rs 39,999 while the Reno 10 Pro+ is in the premium category with a price tag of Rs 54,999. Here’s your first look at the new series.