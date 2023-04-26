CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Photos: Vivo X90 Pro With 1-inch Zeiss Camera Sensor Is Here

Vivo introduced the model globally earlier and now people in India are getting a taste of a new phone with the 1-inch camera sensor.

Vivo X90 series has launched in India but all the eyes have been eager to see the imaging prowess of the Vivo X90 Pro thanks to the 1-inch camera sensor that the flagship phone carries. Vivo isn’t the first brand to offer this tech on a smartphone but with the help of Zeiss Optics, it claims to have managed to surpass its rivals with some nifty tweaks and additions. Here’s our first look at the Vivo X90 Pro smartphone in India.

Vivo X90 Pro features a leather touch that gives it a premium feel and a good grip in the hand

The X90 Pro carries a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with 1300 nits of peak brightness

The flagship Vivo phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with 12GB RAM.

The phone weighs 214 grams and gets IP68 rating for extra durability

This setup carries the 50MP 1-inch sensor along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor

Vivo X90 Pro packs a 4870mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging

Vivo will be looking to compete with other flagship phones and 1-inch camera sensor options.