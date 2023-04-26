In Photos: Vivo X90 Pro With 1-inch Zeiss Camera Sensor Is Here

Reported By: S Aadeetya
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 14:30 IST
Delhi, India
Vivo X90 series has launched in India but all the eyes have been eager to see the imaging prowess of the Vivo X90 Pro thanks to the 1-inch camera sensor that the flagship phone carries. Vivo isn’t the first brand to offer this tech on a smartphone but with the help of Zeiss Optics, it claims to have managed to surpass its rivals with some nifty tweaks and additions. Here’s our first look at the Vivo X90 Pro smartphone in India.
Vivo X90 Pro features a leather touch that gives it a premium feel and a good grip in the hand
The X90 Pro carries a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with 1300 nits of peak brightness
The flagship Vivo phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with 12GB RAM.
The phone weighs 214 grams and gets IP68 rating for extra durability
This setup carries the 50MP 1-inch sensor along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor
Vivo X90 Pro packs a 4870mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging
Vivo will be looking to compete with other flagship phones and 1-inch camera sensor options.