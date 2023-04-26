In Photos: Vivo X90 Pro With 1-inch Zeiss Camera Sensor Is Here

Vivo X90 series has launched in India but all the eyes have been eager to see the imaging prowess of the Vivo X90 Pro thanks to the 1-inch camera sensor that the flagship phone carries. Vivo isn’t the first brand to offer this tech on a smartphone but with the help of Zeiss Optics, it claims to have managed to surpass its rivals with some nifty tweaks and additions. Here’s our first look at the Vivo X90 Pro smartphone in India.