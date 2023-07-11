Nothing Phone (2) Is Finally Here, Here’s Our First Look

Nothing Phone (2) is finally here in the market, and people living in the US and India will be able to pick up the new model very soon. The Phone (2) comes for a starting price of Rs 44,999 and even gets a 512GB variant this year. It has camera upgrades, a bigger battery in tow yet no charger in the box and some interesting tweaks to the popular Glyph lighting interface. Here’s our first look at the new Nothing Phone (2).