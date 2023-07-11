CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Tech » Nothing Phone (2) Is Finally Here, Here’s Our First Look

Nothing Phone (2) Is Finally Here, Here’s Our First Look

Nothing Phone (2) has launched with a lot of excitement around it but does it deserve all the hype? Here's the first look.

Nothing Phone (2) is finally here in the market, and people living in the US and India will be able to pick up the new model very soon. The Phone (2) comes for a starting price of Rs 44,999 and even gets a 512GB variant this year. It has camera upgrades, a bigger battery in tow yet no charger in the box and some interesting tweaks to the popular Glyph lighting interface. Here’s our first look at the new Nothing Phone (2).

01
Nothing Phone 2 first look India

Nothing Phone (2) gets minute design changes at the back, with a tweaked Glyph interface

02
Nothing Phone 2 first look India

It has a 6.7-inch OLED display which not gets an LTPO panel with 120Hz refresh rate

03
Nothing Phone 2 first look India

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM

04
Nothing Phone 2 first look India

The dual rear cameras are 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS and 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor

05
Nothing Phone 2 first look India

Nothing Phone (2) gets IP54 rating, Corning Glass protection and no headphone jack

06
Nothing Phone 2 first look India

You get the Nothing OS 2.0 version and promise of three more OS updates

07
Nothing Phone 2 first look India

The phone packs a 4700mAh battery this time, with support for 45W wired charging speed