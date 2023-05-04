Say Goodbye To Passwords: Google Introduces Passkeys As A Password Replacement

Published By: Shaurya Sharma
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 20:58 IST
New Delhi, India
Moving forward, passwords are going to be a thing of the past—as Google has launched Passkeys, a new way to login that is both safer and more convenient—thanks to the ability to use a PIN unlock code, biometrics such as your fingerprint or face scan, or even physical security dongles.
The beginning of the end of passwords as we know them, is here.
Google is collaborating with other tech giants to enable Passkeys on a broader scale.
Passwords can be long, hard to remember and more importantly, are less secure than biometric authentication and pins.
Google says, 'Passkeys provide robust protection against phishing attacks, unlike SMS or an app based one-time passwords.'
Passkeys are meant to be used with an operating system infrastructure that enables passkey managers to create, save, and provide access to passkeys for the applications that are being used on that operating system.
As a part of the Fido alliance, Google is partnering with Apple and Microsoft to implement the feature.
Passkeys are expected to significantly decrease hacking and phishing attempts.
Passkeys technology is still in its nascent stage, and it is expected that wider, mass adoption may take a while as passwords have been the norm for quite a while now.