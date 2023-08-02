CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Tech » Stop Using Your Mobile Phone While Doing These 10 Things

Some situations in life need your unwarranted attention. So, here's how you can practice the right smartphone etiquette and how to use your phone in a way that is considerate of others.

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. They help us stay connected with our loved ones, maintain our professional lives, and be entertained. However, it is not always appropriate to use our smartphones in every situation. There are certain smartphone etiquettes that we should follow, just like any other aspect of life. These following illustrations can be taken as a general guide about the right smartphone etiquette and how to use your phone in a way that is considerate of others.

01
Here are some situations where using your smartphone isn't the best practice; let's take a look at them.

02
Your pet deserves your time. So, while you are out waling them, or playing with them, make sure to dedicate yourself fully to it.

03
Imagine waking up next to your partner only to find him/her scrolling through Instagram. Not a good look, right? So, you shouldn't do the same if such a situation arises.

04
Having food at a dinner table calls for conversations with family/friends, so avoid getting distracted and don't use your device while eating.

05
No matter how safe your immediate surroundings might seem, it is important to be vigilant and focus on what's ahead, instead of focusing on your phone. It can prove to be fatal.

06
When you are having a conversation with a family member or friend, it is important to give them your full attention. Checking your phone or otherwise disengaging from the conversation is considered rude and breaks smartphone etiquette.

07
Playing a game or watching TV with a friend? Why would you disengage and get on your smartphone instead?

08
When you answer your phone from the washroom, not only can the other party know that you are answering from a washroom due to the echo, but it is also unhygienic. So, don't take your phone along while you are going to the restroom.

09
Funerals are a deeply formal affair, and using a phone in the middle of something as serious as a funeral shows disrespect to both the deceased and their family. If you must answer, please leave the immediate surroundings.

10
Always remember that the passenger next to you doesn't want to hear your conversations. So, be polite and avoid calls. But if you must talk to someone, do it softly and without invading their personal space.

11
Something as personal as sex needs your full attention. So, leave your smartphones aside.

