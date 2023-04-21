CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Tech » Blurry Line Between Real And AI-Generated Art: Why It's Getting Harder To Distinguish

Generative AI has become great at creating art, with OpenAI's DALL-E and other models improving rapidly and becoming part of many workflows, and this could be why some artists are wary of this trend.

With the era of generative AI upon us—and tech giants like Microsoft doubling down on it—AI, during the recent past, has become increasingly good at creating and manipulating art. Not only have OpenAI’s DALL-E and others, including MidJourney, rapidly improved, but they have also become a part of the workflow of many professionals. And, expectedly, artists aren’t too keen about it.

1/ 5
AI Art

Generative AI models possess the ability to create images and videos based on the prompts users submit.

2/ 5
Artificial Intelligences like OpenAI's DALL-E can create high-quality, complex images from textual descriptions, such as 'a cat on top of Mt. Everest.'

3/ 5
Lately, it has become increasingly difficult to tell apart images that are AI-generated and those which are not.

4/ 5
According to experts, the only way to distinguish between AI-generated art and non-AI generated art is to train another AI to recognize the former.

5/ 5
Moving ahead, it will get increasingly difficult to spot fakes because of the shortcomings that AI detectors currently have.

