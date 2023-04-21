Blurry Line Between Real And AI-Generated Art: Why It's Getting Harder To Distinguish

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 13:45 IST
New Delhi, India
With the era of generative AI upon us—and tech giants like Microsoft doubling down on it—AI, during the recent past, has become increasingly good at creating and manipulating art. Not only have OpenAI’s DALL-E and others, including MidJourney, rapidly improved, but they have also become a part of the workflow of many professionals. And, expectedly, artists aren’t too keen about it.
Generative AI models possess the ability to create images and videos based on the prompts users submit.
Artificial Intelligences like OpenAI's DALL-E can create high-quality, complex images from textual descriptions, such as 'a cat on top of Mt. Everest.'
Lately, it has become increasingly difficult to tell apart images that are AI-generated and those which are not.
According to experts, the only way to distinguish between AI-generated art and non-AI generated art is to train another AI to recognize the former.
Moving ahead, it will get increasingly difficult to spot fakes because of the shortcomings that AI detectors currently have.