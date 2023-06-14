Xiaomi Pad 6 First Look: Android Tablet That Looks To Offer Extra

Xiaomi Pad 6 is the latest premium Android tablet in the Indian market that looks to prove that Android on a tablet is not a lost cause. Xiaomi Pad 6 is the successor to the Pad 6 that launched in India last year and the company claims it has customised the MIUI software to make the tablet more adept at multitasking. There are minute design changes and hardware upgrades as well. Here’s your first look at the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet and what it offers for Rs 26,999.