CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Photos » Tech » Xiaomi Pad 6 First Look: Android Tablet That Looks To Offer Extra

Xiaomi Pad 6 First Look: Android Tablet That Looks To Offer Extra

Xiaomi has launched another Android-powered tablet in India with a high refresh rate screen, a large capacity battery and support for multitasking.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is the latest premium Android tablet in the Indian market that looks to prove that Android on a tablet is not a lost cause. Xiaomi Pad 6 is the successor to the Pad 6 that launched in India last year and the company claims it has customised the MIUI software to make the tablet more adept at multitasking. There are minute design changes and hardware upgrades as well. Here’s your first look at the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet and what it offers for Rs 26,999.

01
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

Xiaomi Pad 6 carries an all-metal unibody design which is sleek at 6.51mm and weighs just 490 grams. The bezels are thick to avoid false touches

02
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

The tablet features a 11-inch 2K LCD display that supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 144Hz refresh rate

03
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

04
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

The tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter

05
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

You can buy the stylus and keyboard as separate accessories.

06
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

It runs on the Android 13-based MIUI for Pad version out of the box which supports varied multitasking features

07
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

You have a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos that makes it loud and punchy

08
Xiaomi Pad 6 first look India

Xiaomi Pad 6 packs a large 8840mAh battery that supports 33W charging and promises around 2 days of battery life.