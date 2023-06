Anusha Dandekar, who was born and raised in Australia, recently opened up about a personal experience with racism in her home country. While working as a video jockey, she went shopping with her girlfriend and was filled with excitement about being back in Australia. During the trip, a shopkeeper showed preferential treatment towards Anusha’s white friend, repeatedly ignoring her. When she requested to see a pair of sunglasses, the owner asked about her nationality and took a dig at her suggesting that she couldn’t afford the expensive product. (Photo: Instagram)