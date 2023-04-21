CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nia Sharma Is Holidaying In Snow-clad Sikkim, Check Out The Stunning Photos That Will Give You Major Wanderlust

Nia Sharma is enjoying her holiday in the northeastern state of Sikkim these days. The actress has been sharing photos and videos from her vacation. Here's a look.

While most of India is reeling under severe heatwaves, actress Nia Sharma is enjoying the cool weather of Sikkim. Scroll ahead to get a glimpse of her holiday in the northeastern state.

1/ 8
Nia Sharma looks stunning as she poses in front of the Changu Lake in Sikkim.

Nia Sharma looks stunning as she poses in front of the Changu Lake in Sikkim.

2/ 8
Nia Sharma keeps it stylish in an off-white co-ord set.

Nia Sharma keeps it stylish in an off-white co-ord set.

3/ 8
Nia Sharma enjoys the chilly weather of the hilly state.

Nia Sharma enjoys the chilly weather of the hilly state.

4/ 8
Nia Sharma strikes a pose against the snow-clad mountains.

Nia Sharma strikes a pose against the snow-clad mountains.

5/ 8
Nia Sharma seen strolling on the streets of Gangtok.

Nia Sharma seen strolling on the streets of Gangtok.

6/ 8
Nia Sharma poses with a group of young local girls.

Nia Sharma poses with a group of young local girls.

7/ 8
Nia Sharma looks cute in a pink poncho.

Nia Sharma looks cute in a pink poncho.

8/ 8
Nia Sharma looks happy as she enjoys her holidays in the cool terrain of Sikkim.

Nia Sharma looks happy as she enjoys her holidays in the cool terrain of Sikkim.