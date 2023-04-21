Nia Sharma Is Holidaying In Snow-clad Sikkim, Check Out The Stunning Photos That Will Give You Major Wanderlust

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 15:16 IST
Mumbai, India
While most of India is reeling under severe heatwaves, actress Nia Sharma is enjoying the cool weather of Sikkim. Scroll ahead to get a glimpse of her holiday in the northeastern state.
Nia Sharma looks stunning as she poses in front of the Changu Lake in Sikkim. (Image: Instagram)
Nia Sharma keeps it stylish in an off-white co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)
Nia Sharma enjoys the chilly weather of the hilly state. (Image: Instagram)
Nia Sharma strikes a pose against the snow-clad mountains. (Image: Instagram)
Nia Sharma seen strolling on the streets of Gangtok. (Image: Instagram)
Nia Sharma poses with a group of young local girls. (Image: Instagram)
Nia Sharma looks cute in a pink poncho. (Image: Instagram)
Nia Sharma looks happy as she enjoys her holidays in the cool terrain of Sikkim. (Image: Instagram)