Blistering Heat Wave Sweeps Over 110 Million Americans | A Visual Explainer

Deadly heat waves have hit several parts of the US with mercury soaring to triple-digits. Cooling centres have extended hours and hospitals are bracing for heat-related illnesses. (Illustration: News18), Death Valley temperatures hit a scorching 53.33°C at Furnace Creek on Sunday, per the US National Weather Service. (Illustration: News18), These blistering heat waves continue to intensify, putting over 110 million Americans, about a third of the population, under extreme advisories. Nevada, Arizona, and California are bracing for worsening conditions. (Illustration: News18), Hot and dry conditions ignited multiple blazes in Southern California, southeast of Los Angeles. Firefighters combated three brush fires in sparsely populated, hilly regions amid scorching heat and low humidity. (Illustration: News18), Human-caused climate change from burning coal, oil, and natural gas is gradually heating the world, causing temperatures to soar over the years.. (Illustration: News18), Some cities in the US have extended splash pad hours, offering free admission to public pools and providing water, sunscreen, and shelter through churches and nonprofit groups. (Illustration: News18)