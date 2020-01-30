Brazil Rain Photos: Heavy Rains Continue Flooding Minas Gerais Cities

Heavy rains devastated the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais causing destructive flooding and landslides. In the state's capital of Belo Horizonte, a metropolitan area home to 6 million people, some neighbourhoods saw 176 millimetres (7 inches) of rain. This is the latest storm in what’s been a punishing January for Minas Gerais and neighbouring Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro states. As of, 62 people had died since January 24 due to storms across Espirito Santo and Minas Gerais. Rains are expected to continue in Minas Gerais, where 101 municipalities have declared a state of emergency.



A man walks through the rubble of a street and cars destroyed by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)