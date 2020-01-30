Brazil Rain Photos: Heavy Rains Continue Flooding Minas Gerais Cities

Heavy rains devastated the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais causing destructive flooding and landslides. In the state's capital of Belo Horizonte, a metropolitan area home to 6 million people, some neighbourhoods saw 176 millimetres (7 inches) of rain. This is the latest storm in what’s been a punishing January for Minas Gerais and neighbouring Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro states. As of, 62 people had died since January 24 due to storms across Espirito Santo and Minas Gerais. Rains are expected to continue in Minas Gerais, where 101 municipalities have declared a state of emergency.
A man walks through the rubble of a street and cars destroyed by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Cars damaged by flooding line a street in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Heavy rains devastated the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, causing destructive flooding and landslides. (Image: AP)
A relatives gets emotional during the burial of his loved ones in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A man sweeps muddy water from a restaurant affected by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A resident carries a disassembled bed after recovering it from a landslide damaged home, after heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A man pushes muddy water inside a parking area flooded by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Relatives and friends of Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons, who all died during a landslide triggered by heavy rains, attend their burials in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed just over 50 people and left over a dozen missing. (Image: AP)
Vehicles lie half-buried in the mud after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A vehicle lies half-buried in the mud after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A man salvages merchandise inside a clothing store flooded by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Men push the coffins who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A view of flooded houses caused by heavy rains in Sabara municipality, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A vehicle lies half-buried in the mud after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Firefighters search for victims near houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Barreiro, Minas Gerias state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A man sweeps muddy water from a shop after floods in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Men lower a coffin during the funeral for Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A man stands in a street destroyed by floods in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Furniture en other belongings are left on a street after heavy flooding caused by rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Locals work to clean up mud and debris around houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Vila Ideal neighbourhood, Ibirite municipality, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
Relatives of Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons, who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains, attend their burials in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. (Image: AP)
A woman takes a photo of a muddied store after heavy rains triggered flooding in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. The deadly rains are expected to continue in Minas Gerais, where some municipalities have declared a state of emergency. (Image: AP)