BRICS Summit: PM Modi Arrives in South Africa, Attends Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue | In PICS

Modi is on a visit to South Africa, which is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit scheduled from August 22 to 24.(Image: Special Arrangement)

Modi was welcomed by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile at Waterkloof Air Force Base where he received a ceremonial guard of honour.(Image: Special Arrangement)

Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.(Image: Special Arrangement)

On a three-day official visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit, Modi also said that the ease of doing business in the nation has improved with “mission-mode reforms being undertaken by his government.(Image: X, formerly known as Twitter)

Modi also said India soon will become a USD 5 trillion economy, and that it has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and there are over 100 unicorns in the country.(Image: X, formerly known as Twitter)

As he landed in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian community who were holding Indian flags. Videos showed PM Modi shaking hands, and clicking pictures with the people.(Image: X, formerly known as Twitter)

Over 20 heads of state from Africa and the Middle East have also been invited to attend. A number of them have applied to become members of BRICS, which is one of the matters on the agenda for the Summit.(Image: News18)