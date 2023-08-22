BRICS Summit: PM Modi Arrives in South Africa, Attends Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue | In PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit scheduled from August 22 to 24.(Image: Special Arrangement), Modi was welcomed by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile at Waterkloof Air Force Base where he received a ceremonial guard of honour.(Image: Special Arrangement), Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.(Image: Special Arrangement), On a three-day official visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit, Modi also said that the ease of doing business in the nation has improved with “mission-mode reforms being undertaken by his government.(Image: X, formerly known as Twitter), Modi also said India soon will become a USD 5 trillion economy, and that it has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and there are over 100 unicorns in the country.(Image: X, formerly known as Twitter), As he landed in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian community who were holding Indian flags. Videos showed PM Modi shaking hands, and clicking pictures with the people.(Image: X, formerly known as Twitter), Over 20 heads of state from Africa and the Middle East have also been invited to attend. A number of them have applied to become members of BRICS, which is one of the matters on the agenda for the Summit.(Image: News18)