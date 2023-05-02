British Royal Family: King Charles III's Family and The Order of Succession | In GFX

Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 15:39 IST
New Delhi, India
The coronation of King Charles III will be attended by 2,000 people — well down on the more than 8,000 guests who crammed into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning in 1953.
The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla as queen on Saturday, May 6, is the centrepiece of a weekend of events to mark the occasion. (News18 Creatives)
Charles will be crowned at 12:00 pm and the service, led by the highest-ranking cleric in the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, ends at 1:00 pm. (News18 Creatives)
Charles became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms upon his mother's death on 8 September 2022. (News18 Creatives)
Charles's two sons from his first marriage to Princess Diana -- heir apparent Prince William and Prince Harry -- will both be there. (News18 Creatives)
As the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince George is third in line to the throne, and news of his birth was celebrated the world over. (News18 Creatives)
As the second child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne. (News18 Creatives)
Prince Louis was born at 11.01am on 23rd April 2018 at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. (News18 Creatives)
The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne and the younger son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. (News18 Creatives)
Prince Archie is the son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (News18 Creatives)
Princess Lilibet is the second child of Harry and Meghan, who relocated to the US after stepping down as working royals in 2020. (News18 Creatives)
Prince Andrew is eighth in the order of succession, following the arrival of Harry and Meghan's son Archie and their daughter Lili, and the death of his mother, the Queen. (News18 Creatives)