Chandrayaan 3: Why Are Scientists Fascinated with the Moon’s South Pole? A Visual Explainer

The moon’s history and the possible role it may have played in the origin of life on earth is one reason why scientists want to explore its south pole. (Illustration: News18), India’s Chandrayaan-3 and Russia’s Luna-25 are inching closer towards the moon and could be the first moon exploratory devices to land on the southern pole of the moon. (Illustration: News18), The lunar south pole is covered with perpetual darkness in some areas and the terrain is rugged and treacherous with very low temperatures. (Illustration: News18) , However, the lunar south pole also offers an opportunity to study materials from the Moon’s deep crust and mantle which may shed light into planetary formation. (Illustration: News18), The potential presence of water in the moon's southern pole also has excited scientists and pushed them to probe further. (Illustration: News18), The temperatures on the moon's south pole can rise up to 54°C and can fall to -334°C. (Illustration: News18), There are large craters on the moon’s south pole which are of great importance to scientists. (Illustration: News18), Chandrayaan-3, which is solar powered, must land during the lunar day in order to charge itself and carry on with its exploration. (Illustration: News18), Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25, of India and Russia, respectively, will attempt soft landings on the moon's south pole. (Illustration: News18), The view of how the moon’s south pole looks has been captured by the NASA-launched Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). (Illustration: News18), The LRO’s Wide Angle Camera Mosaic and Altimeter has helped understand the terrain and topography of the south pole of the moon. (Illustration: News18), The LRO Camera clicked pictures of sunlight falling in Shackleton Crater and the de Gerlache crater. (Illustration: News18), The lunar south pole is also a potential candidate for future human outposts. (Illustration: News18), Maximum surface temperature and spectral detections of water-ice on the surface of the lunar south pole has also been observed. (Illustration: News18)