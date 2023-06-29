CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PrigozhinBolsonaroRussia-UkraineNagorno-KarabakhJulian Sands
Home » Photos » World » Deforestation Not Slowing Down Despite 2021 Glasgow Declaration | GFX

Deforestation Not Slowing Down Despite 2021 Glasgow Declaration | GFX

BOLIVIA, one of the few countries not to sign the Glasgow Declaration, also saw a rapid acceleration of forest losses in 2022, up almost a third in a year

01
An area of primary rainforest equalling the size of Switzerland was cleared or burned last year, despite a pledge by world leaders to stop deforestation by 2030, according to a new analysis by the research organization World Resources Institute. (Photo: News18)

An area of primary rainforest equalling the size of Switzerland was cleared or burned last year, despite a pledge by world leaders to stop deforestation by 2030, according to a new analysis by the research organization World Resources Institute. (Photo: News18)

02
At COP26 climate meeting in 2021, 145 world leaders signed the Glasgow Declarationon forests, committing to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.(Photo: News18)

At COP26 climate meeting in 2021, 145 world leaders signed the Glasgow Declarationon forests, committing to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.(Photo: News18)

03
Tropical Primary Forest Loss (in millions of hectare per year) has increased in 2022 than previous year. (Photo: News18)

Tropical Primary Forest Loss (in millions of hectare per year) has increased in 2022 than previous year. (Photo: News18)

04
BOLIVIA, one of the few countries not to sign the Glasgow Declaration, also saw a rapid acceleration of forest losses in 2022, up almost a third in a year.(Photo: News18)

BOLIVIA, one of the few countries not to sign the Glasgow Declaration, also saw a rapid acceleration of forest losses in 2022, up almost a third in a year.(Photo: News18)

05
In Bolivia, Mennonite communities have replaced a lot of natural forest with soybean farms. In 2019 alone, soy farms destroyed nearly 50,000 hectares of forest. (Photo: News18)

In Bolivia, Mennonite communities have replaced a lot of natural forest with soybean farms. In 2019 alone, soy farms destroyed nearly 50,000 hectares of forest. (Photo: News18)

06
Indonesia and Malaysia managed to keep rates of loss near record low levels after significant corporate and government action in recent years. (Photo: News18)

Indonesia and Malaysia managed to keep rates of loss near record low levels after significant corporate and government action in recent years. (Photo: News18)