Deforestation Not Slowing Down Despite 2021 Glasgow Declaration | GFX

Published By: Saurabh Verma
News18.com
Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 00:21 IST
New Delhi, India
An area of primary rainforest equalling the size of Switzerland was cleared or burned last year, despite a pledge by world leaders to stop deforestation by 2030, according to a new analysis by the research organization World Resources Institute. (Photo: News18)
At COP26 climate meeting in 2021, 145 world leaders signed the Glasgow Declarationon forests, committing to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.(Photo: News18)
Tropical Primary Forest Loss (in millions of hectare per year) has increased in 2022 than previous year. (Photo: News18)
BOLIVIA, one of the few countries not to sign the Glasgow Declaration, also saw a rapid acceleration of forest losses in 2022, up almost a third in a year.(Photo: News18)
In Bolivia, Mennonite communities have replaced a lot of natural forest with soybean farms. In 2019 alone, soy farms destroyed nearly 50,000 hectares of forest. (Photo: News18)
Indonesia and Malaysia managed to keep rates of loss near record low levels after significant corporate and government action in recent years. (Photo: News18)