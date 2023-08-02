CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » Donald Trump Faces Mounting Legal Woes: A Look at Ex-US President's Four Major Criminal Cases | In GFX

Donald Trump Faces Mounting Legal Woes: A Look at Ex-US President's Four Major Criminal Cases | In GFX

Donald Trump has been charged in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 US election, making it his third indictment after the classified documents case and the hush-money settlement case

01
The former US President is involved in many other criminal investigations and lawsuits. Here's a look at the four major cases against him. (Image: News18)

02
What is the hush-money settlement case about? (Image: News18)

03
Trump was indicted on 37 felony charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defence information. (Image: News18)

04
The US Capitol attack is the third case in which Donal Trump was indicted. (Image: News18)

05
According to legal experts, Trump has violated Georgia criminal election laws by conspiring to commit election fraud and interfering with performance of election duties. (Image: News18)

06
Trump is the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. (Image: News18)

07
An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against a person, ensuring they have notice of alleged criminal offences. (Image: News18)

