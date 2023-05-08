Epidemic of Gun Violence: US Sees More Mass Shootings Than Days in 2023 | In GFX

Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 18:57 IST
Washington, United States
The United States has witnessed at least 191 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. Mass shootings are defined as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed, according to the archive.
With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country -- 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before. (News18 Creatives)
Over 11 people were killed, and 10 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California in January. (News18 Creatives)
A man went on a rampage at a Texas outlet mall on Saturday and shot dead eight people before he was himself killed. (News18 Creatives)
A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself in January. (News18 Creatives)
An Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself. (News18 Creatives)
On March 27, three children and three adults were shot dead at a primary school in Nashville, Tennessee. (News18 Creatives)
Zhao Chunli, 66, is charged with murdering fellow farmworkers at two sites in Half Moon Bay last month, in what prosecutors believe was a workplace dispute. (News18 Creatives)
Six people were killed and at least five others hospitalized following a downtown shooting in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky on April 10. (News18 Creatives)
Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas were among six killed in the small town of Goshen, California. (News18 Creatives)
Al Joseph Stenson was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and her three children at a home in Lake Wales, Florida. (News18 Creatives)
Five people died, including an 8-year-old boy, after being shot in a Texas home by Francisco Oropeza armed with AR-15 style rifle. (News18 Creatives)