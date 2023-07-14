In Pictures | PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Attend Bastille Day Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, participated as the Guest of Honour in France's Bastille Day parade on Friday. (Image: SOURCED), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Macron were engaged in deep conversations as Macron animatedly explained the parade's nuances to him. (Image: SOURCED), The 269-member Indian tri-services contingent marched to the tune of 'saare jahan se achcha'. (Image: SOURCED), Members of the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent before the parade said that they were thrilled to be part of the French national day festivities. (Image: SOURCED), Members of the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent were greeted with cheers and applause by Parisians. (Image: SOURCED), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met the members of the Indian contingent. (Image: SOURCED), Macron also acknowledged the Indian troops who fought alongside the French during World War I. (Image: SOURCED)