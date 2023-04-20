India to Overtake China to Be Most Populous Nation; A List of Most Populous Countries in the World | In GFX

Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:15 IST
New Delhi, India
India is on track to surpass China by mid-2023 as the world’s most populous nation, United Nations data said Wednesday, raising questions about whether a booming, young Indian population will fuel economic growth for years to come.
India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, shows the latest UN data. (News18 Creatives)
According to the United Nations' World Population Prospects-2022, India's population was 86.1 crore while China's population was 114.4 crore in 1950. (News18 Creatives)
The new UN report also estimated that the global population will have hit 8.045 billion by mid-2023, by which time almost one in five people on the planet will be Indian. (News18 Creatives)
The number of people in India has grown by more than one billion since 1950, the year the UN began gathering population data. (News18 Creatives)