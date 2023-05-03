King Charles III Coronation: A Guide to King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Crowns | In GFX

Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 13:18 IST
New Delhi, India
With a crown dating back to 1661 and a carriage more than 260 years old, the coronation is steeped in history. The St Edward’s Crown — the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels — will be placed on Charles’s head during the ceremony.
The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla as queen on Saturday, May 6, is the centrepiece of a weekend of events to mark the occasion. (News18 Creatives)
St Edward's Crown is the crown used at the moment of coronation. It was made for Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down in 1649. (News18 Creatives)
St Edward's Crown is made up of a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines. The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band. (News18 Creatives)
It is not an exact replica of the vanished medieval crown, which is reputed to have belonged to King Edward the Confessor in the 11th century. (News18 Creatives)
After the ceremony, King Charles III will swap to the Imperial State Crown before exiting Westminster Abbey. (News18 Creatives)
The Imperial State Crown is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and 269 pearls, including St. Edward's Sapphire, the Stuart Sapphire, and the Black Prince's Ruby. (News18 Creatives)
Camilla will be crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which was made for the 1911 coronation of Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. (News18 Creatives)
It marks the first time in recent history that a consort will be crowned with a previously existing headpiece rather than having a new one made. (News18 Creatives)